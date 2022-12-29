Six Vincentians have been selected among twenty-one start-ups from the OECS, to participate in the second cohort of the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Incubator program.

The Incubator program is a free, carefully curated training and mentoring program designed to support green entrepreneurs to build robust and sustainable business models, and the skills, tools, and confidence to implement them for success.

The program features a 12-week virtual green business training based on the lean start-up methodology, a mentorship program, 1-on-1 coaching and networking opportunities culminating in the Business Plan Competition where up to 10 businesses can qualify for grants of 10-thousand US dollars.

Ninetr93 businesses applied for the program, however 21 were selected after a rigorous screening, evaluation and selection process conducted by a selection committee composed of key stakeholders from the business support network in the Eastern Caribbean.

The six Vincentians are Michael Hazel – Vermigold; Gordon Shallow – the Plant Doctor; Beth Pitt – Greenline Dinnerware Plate Creation; Chemora McKree – SUS Edibles; Lavern King – Grenadines Gold and Leeza Charles – Arubana Retreat

The selection criteria sought to identify startups with a green focus, strong entrepreneurial mindset, high growth potential and a level of inclusivity among other considerations.

The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative was launched in 2021 and is being implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute in collaboration with the OECS Commission with funding from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).