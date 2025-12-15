News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 15, 2025: As we rush toward Christmas and the end-of-year holiday frenzy, many Americans are once again preparing to boost Jeff Bezos’ bank account into the stratosphere, turning Amazon’s profits into another Blue Origin launch.

But this year – in the middle of unprecedented immigrant scapegoating, threats, arrests, intimidation, xenophobia, racism and wholesale nastiness from the Trump administration – there is a better, more meaningful way to gift.

Home for Christmas. Kilmar Abrego Garcia (C) is escorted by CASA’s Chief of Organizing and Leadership Lydia Walther-Rodriguez (R) as he departs the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Baltimore Field Office the day after a federal judge ordered his released from detention in Pennsylvania on December 12, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. Abrego Garcia was granted a temporary restraining order and was released from custody following Friday morning’s hearing. An undocumented immigrant who had been living in the United States since 2011, Abrego Garcia was detained by federal agents and deported to the CECOT prison in El Salvador in March of 2025, which the Trump Administration called “an administrative error.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Because, while millions are shopping for gadgets and gadgets-for-the-gadgets, thousands of immigrant families across this country are living in terror. They are fighting deportation, fighting to keep their children safe, fighting to stay out of detention facilities where rights evaporate, and fighting simply to be seen as human.

If there was ever a holiday season to turn our dollars toward justice instead of corporate profits, this is it.

Here are 13 organizations doing life-saving work on the ground every day – and they need support far more than Amazon needs another profitable quarter.

AIR provides legal representation to people in ICE detention – the very individuals most vulnerable to abuse, neglect, and deportation without due process. A donation here can literally keep a family together.

The largest immigrant youth-led organization in the nation, United We Dream operates a fund to help Dreamers pay the steep renewal fees that allow them to work, study, and stay in the only country they know. At a moment when the administration continues to undermine DACA protections, this fund is a lifeline.

This groundbreaking program connects immigrants with accredited legal support – something desperately needed when even minor paperwork errors can mean detention or deportation.

The American Civil Liberties Union has been at the forefront of legal battles against discriminatory detentions, unconstitutional enforcement, and anti-immigrant policies. If you want to fight back in court, this is where your money should go.

Dedicated to protecting immigrants caught in the criminal legal system, IDP fights the devastating “double punishment” that targets noncitizens for deportation even after serving their sentences.

The ILRC trains advocates across the country and plays a crucial role in defending immigrant rights through education, litigation, and policy reform.

Provides critical legal assistance and technical support to communities under attack and is a core member of the Immigrant Justice Network.

A non-profit law firm offering direct representation, impact litigation, and advocacy for children, trafficking survivors, and detained immigrants.

Working in Arizona, where some of the harshest detention conditions exist, the Florence Project offers free legal and social services to detained adults and unaccompanied children.

Representing more than 200 immigrant and refugee rights groups across New York, NYIC is a powerhouse for policy, advocacy, organizing, and rapid-response mobilization.

Catholic Charities agencies provide critical support to migrants and anyone in need – regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation. Their services range from legal assistance to emergency aid, helping immigrant families navigate an increasingly hostile system with dignity and compassion.

Founded in 1979, the National Immigration Law Center is one of the nation’s foremost advocacy groups fighting to defend and expand the rights of low-income immigrants. NILC works through litigation, policy, and public education to protect immigrant families and ensure opportunity for all.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance – known as “The BRIDGE” – is a Black-led, Haitian-rooted human rights organization providing humanitarian, legal, and social services to migrants. HBA centers the needs of Black immigrants, Haitians, women and girls, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and survivors of torture and abuse, while pushing for fair and humane immigration policies nationwide.

A Season Of Resistance, A Season Of Giving

This holiday season, while some political leaders use tragedy and mental illness to fan the flames of fear and hatred, we have the power to choose a different path – one rooted in solidarity, justice, and community.

Instead of swelling Amazon’s profits, why not invest in organizations fighting for due process, dignity, and human rights?

Instead of another gadget destined for a junk drawer, give a gift that protects a child in detention…

…that helps a Dreamer stay in school…

…that keeps a family from being torn apart…

…that reminds immigrants across this nation that they are not alone.

This year let’s give differently.

Let’s give intentionally.

Let’s give like justice depends on it – because for thousands of immigrant families, it truly does.

Felicia J. Persaud is the founder and publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, the only daily syndicated newswire and digital platform dedicated exclusively to Caribbean Diaspora and Black immigrant news across the Americas.

Related Immigration Coverage