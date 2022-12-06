– Advertisement –

With the approach of Christmas, the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) has urged residents to be on guard against traditional dangers such as fires and road accidents.

Station Officer and EMS Manager Fernando James also emphasised keeping surroundings clean, secure, and safe.

And amid a spike in gun violence, he stressed the value of life.

As a result, the SLFS official urged conflict resolution to save the lives of family members and friends.

– Advertisement –

In addition, James called on the public during the Christmas season not to leave candles burning when they are away from home.

“Install a smoke alarm and make sure it’s operational. Keep a small fire extinguisher in the house and car and business place,” he advised.

James also encouraged people not to drink or text and drive.

“When feeling tired and sleepy, pull over to a safe and well-lit area before falling asleep at the wheel,” he said, noting that underage children should not be allowed to ride in the front seat of motor vehicles.

“Always wear your seat belt properly,” James declared.

He also advised driving within the speed limit.

On the other hand, the SLFS official urged motorcyclists to wear appropriate helmets and clothing.

“When you believe an emergency exists, call 999 or 911,” he explained.

But James made clear that prank calls are not allowed.

Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –