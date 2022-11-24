– Advertisement –

The President of the Saint Lucia Nurses Association (SLNA), Alicia Baptiste, has called on criminals to put down their guns in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of 38-year-old nurse Keziah Wilson.

Police said Wilson sustained a head wound at Goodlands, Castries, on Tuesday morning.

The death of the mother of an 11-year-old has shocked the healthcare fraternity.

“Put down the guns. Put down the weapons. You are hurting a nation. You are hurting an entire fraternity. You are hurting people,” the SLNA President said Tuesday regarding violent crime perpetrators.

“These are the very nurses who are at the hospital waiting when you are injured to care for you,” Baptiste said.

“We cannot continue. Our country is too small,” Baptiste told Newsspin on Power 97.9.

The SLNA President said it was a challenging time for the nursing fraternity, having lost a colleague and friend in nurse Wilson.

She described the deceased as a young nurse devoted to her profession in the prime of her life and nursing career.

“My nurses, colleagues, the family of Keziah – we are all in this together. We will give support to each other. We will get through this by the grace of God,” Baptiste asserted.

Headline photo: Scene of Goodlands homicide

