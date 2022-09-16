– Advertisement –

Three member associations received funding totaling $32,000.00 from the St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc. last Wednesday morning.

The check handover ceremony took place in the conference room at Olympic House in La Clery, Castries, where Alfred Emmanuel, President of SLOC Inc., made the presentations.

Habib Chreiki, Secretary of the Saint Lucia Golf Association, received a check for $15,000.00 towards Saint Lucia’s hosting of the Eastern Caribbean Golf Amateur Championship from October 8-9.

Iesha Emile, Administrative Assistant of the Saint Lucia Tennis Association, received a check for $5,000.00 towards the hosting of a local tournament in December.

Sanya Antoine, First Vice-President of the St. Lucia Netball Association, received a check for $12,000.00 that will assist the Association’s participation in a major tournament in Jamaica next month.

Emmanuel noted that between the previously-held check presentation ceremony and lastWednesday’s, three others members received funding from SLOC Inc. They are as follows:

 Saint Lucia Taekwondo Federation (for its summer camp for children in August, and theiradministrative grant, totaling $10,500.00)

 Saint Lucia National Table Tennis Association (for their participation in a youth tournament held in Guyana, totaling $12,000.00)

 Saint Lucia Karate Federation (for its participation in a karate championship in Birmingham, England, totaling $10,595.91, subject to be reduced due to mitigating circumstances)

Emmanuel reiterated that while SLOC Inc. remains committed to assisting members, theorganization’s limitations must be acknowledged. He said some requests from members far exceed the SLOC Inc’s ability to be of assistance.

Emmanuel also reminded members to make reasonable submissions and to be committed to the cause by aiming for excellence.

“When you go out there to represent your sport and your nation, you would want people to remember you out there as a bunch of athletes that really put up a fight,” he stated on Wednesday.

“You don’t necessarily have to win a medal, because medals don’t come overnight, (but) by medium- to long- term planning. But you would not want persons to remember you at the tournament for not even winning a set. So we’re calling on members to plan properly.”

Emmanuel said that since January, SLOC Inc. has made contribution totaling $429,727.91 to assist members — not inclusive of costs associated with the Caribbean Games or Commonwealth Games.

That figure is the combined amount issued directly to members, he said.

Meanwhile, representatives from two of the associations that received checks last Wednesday expressed gratitude to the SLOC Inc. for its continued support.

“The money received today will help in hosting that ECG tournament and coaching some of our players,” said Habib Chreiki. “We have a team of twelve people and we’re also looking to source some new equipment so that they’ll be at the best for the tournament.”

“(These funds) will go a long way in assisting us in participating in the World Netball Championship Qualifiers in Jamaica,” said Sanya Antoine. “We have 15 young ladies taking part in the tournament. Two countries need to come out on top, and, hopefully, Saint Lucia will be one of these teams.”

SOURCE: St. Lucia Olympic Committee. Headline photo: (from left to right) Representatives from the three member associations that received checks last Wednesday — Habib Chreiki, Sanya Antoine and Iesha Emile.

