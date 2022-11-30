– Advertisement –

by Geraldine Bicette-Joseph

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, in collaboration with Events Company of Saint Lucia is gearing up to welcome participants of ARC and ARC January who are making the 2700 nautical mile journey from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to Saint Lucia in the 2022/2023 edition of the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC).

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and the IGY Rodney Bay marina recently signed an agreement with the World Cruising Club for Saint Lucia to be the home of the World ARC Rally for another three years. This will make the island the point from which the ARC fleet will begin its circumnavigation each January, and return after a world adventure 16 months later, in April.

At an ARC media launch on Nov. 25, Thaddeus Antoine, Chairman of the SLTA Board of Directors, commented on the different ways that the ARC has positively impacted Saint Lucia.

“The ARC has evolved into not just the ARC itself but ARC January and World ARC. The impact of the ARC is immense. It benefits the fisher folk and farmers, the Piton brand and Saint Lucia Distillers, just to name a few, which in turn, secures employment,” he said.

Peta Cozier, Event Manager Caribbean of the World Cruising Club spoke to the integral part that Saint Lucia plays in making the ARC a success.

“The excitement that builds up and the planning that goes into the event with our partners ECSL, SLTA, IGY, ensures that there is a synergy between ARC and Saint Lucia. This is where the party is. This is where everyone who has crossed the Atlantic wants to come—to celebrate with Saint Lucia,” he said.

The media launch for the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers was held at the studios of the Government Information Service.

SOURCE: Government Information Service

