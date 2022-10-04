A small-craft warning and high surf advisory is in effect for Barbados for above normal swell heights.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), as a tropical wave approaches the island tonight, an increase in surface wind speeds up to 25 to 30 knots is forecast into tomorrow, Wednesday, October 5.

A deterioration of sea conditions will accompany these stronger winds and as a result, moderate to rough swells in open water between 2.0m to 3.0m (7 to 10 ft) are predicted mainly along the eastern, northeastern, and southeastern coastlines of the marine area.

All marine craft operators and beachgoers should note the following possibilities along the coast and near-shore of this zone, due to the imminent marine threat :

Large open water swells can be hazardous to some vessels.Operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells.Some beach erosion is inevitable with some beaches submerged particularly below the cliffs and specifically at times of high tidePossible loss of life or injury

This alert message is valid from 12 noon, Tuesday, October 4 and will be terminated at 6pm on Wednesday, October 5 or sooner if conditions warrant.