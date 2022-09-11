Smash-up at Lowlands junction along Adams section of ABC Highway Loop Barbados
Smash-up at Lowlands junction along Adams section of ABC Highway
Ministry preaching safety first once again as school resumes
Doc calling on corporate Barbados to get employees CPR trained
‘Marginal decline’ in CSEC/CAPE pass rate
Counsellor concerned about suicides amongst males especially
Suicide: Understanding and spotting the signs
Government looking to IMF again – US $340 million hope
Two major investments for Mount Gay with sugar mill and new bond
BHTA donates $40, 000 worth of supplies to QEH and Harrison’s Point
Multi-vehicle accident along Adam’s section of ABC Highway
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
At least three vehicles are extensively damaged after a crash tonight along the Adams section of the ABC Highway by the Lowlands junction.
The accident happened just after 11:30 pm.
The three vehicles are at various angles between the middle and the left of the road blocking drivers travelling south-bound from Coverley.
Drivers should approach the junction with caution. In addition to the vehicles, much debris and glass has been strewn across the roadway.
More From
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday morning for an audience with King Charles III, as condolences continue to pour in from world leaders and dignitaries on the deat
The world gets introduced to Niko Tehro and the other interns in the trailer for Season 19
Supreme Counselling CEO Shawn Clarke agrees Bajan women and men handles stress differently
“Whatever you achieve now, it is preparing you for greater things to come”
A man and a woman have been arrested
A flash flood watch is in effect for the north-western districts of Barbados.
The Barbados Meteorological Services reports that a light south-easterly wind regime, adequate moisture and