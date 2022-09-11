The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Smash-up at Lowlands junction along Adams section of ABC Highway

Smash-up at Lowlands junction along Adams section of ABC Highway

Multi-vehicle accident along Adam’s section of ABC Highway

At least three vehicles are extensively damaged after a crash tonight along the Adams section of the ABC Highway by the Lowlands junction.

The accident happened just after 11:30 pm.

The three vehicles are at various angles between the middle and the left of the road blocking drivers travelling south-bound from Coverley.

Drivers should approach the junction with caution. In addition to the vehicles, much debris and glass has been strewn across the roadway.

