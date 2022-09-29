Smith Road traffic signal remains down due to CUC line incident
The National Roads Authority (NRA) is advising members of the public that the traffic signal at the junction of Smith Road and Bobby Thompson Way remains down.
According to Edward Howard, the NRA’s managing director, the “the traffic signal unfortunately received severe internal damage after one of CUC’s 39KV overhead lines made contact with a signal pole during the storm.”
Howard confirmed that, while the traffic signal is being repaired, Derek Byrne, the Commissioner of Police, will arrange for traffic officers to be posted in the area to assist with the direction of traffic.
During this time, the NRA and the police are asking members of the public to drive with caution in this area.
Apologies are offered to members of the public in advance for any inconvenience caused.
