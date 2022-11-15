SOE declared for several parishes
Flying home for the holidays will cost you more this year
Some schools closed early, others had low attendance amid taxi strike
World population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges
Cops launch search for more persons who were intimidating passengers
‘Professional clown’ caught on camera harassing passengers charged
NBA: Adebayo scores 30 points as Heat rally past Suns 113-112
Holness to host press briefing on Tuesday morning
Tyre burning in Portmore as anger mounts amid taxi strike
Garbage truck driver pleads guilty to manslaughter re child’s death
States of Emergency (SOEs) have been declared for the parishes of St Catherine, Clarendon and parts of Kingston and St Andrew as well as the tri-parish area of St James, Westmoreland and Hanover.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement a short while ago during a media briefing now underway at Jamaica House.
The prime minister said the SOEs were declared following the recommendation of the security chiefs amidst worrying signs of an increase in criminal activities to include gang activities.
Holness said an increased threat to property and public disorder have also been detected.
He said the approach of the Christmas season also requires the deployment of greater resources that the security forces do not have.
“And therefore the government has to act in a proactive way, the government has to act in such a way as to maximise the resources that we have to save lives and property from the threats that exists,” he said.
“The underlying threat is such that it will cause an increase in the number of murders and homicides that we see going into the next few weeks and indeed we have seen an increase in murders over the last six months,” the prime minister added.
“What we have seen in gang activities in these areas is indeed cause for grave concern,” he continued.
More From
The police have advised that 46-year-old Xingxiang Zhong, otherwise called ‘Miss Chin’, of Montego West Village, Montego Bay in St James, who went missing on Thursday, November 10, has returned home.
To recognise its strong partnership with Jamaica, Frontier Airlines will feature an image of Jamaica’s national bird – the red-billed streamer tail hummingbird – on the tailfin of a 240-passenger airc
The passenger recently thanked him
An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 13-year-old Hannah Hawthorne of Vineyards Estate in Bushy Park, St Catherine, who has been missing since Friday, November 11.
She is of dar
Support for transport operators as some J’cans say Gov’t should’ve acted to avoid service disruption
Jamaica will welcome non-stop flights from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, beginning Monday, November 14.
The flights, being offered