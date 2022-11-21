The content originally appeared on: StMaartenNews

PHILIPSBURG — Eighteen energy professionals received their specialist certificates from the international industry cooperative Oil Spill Response Ltd. (OSRL) upon completion of their large-scale oil spill response training, Sol Antilles announced in a press release. “This training is in line with Sol’s dedication and focus on safety as the foundation of its operations,” the company stated.

Sol Antilles operations manager and lead coordinator of the training sessions Renaldo Sealey is proud of the participants. “The sessions were well attended and included participants from the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, Nature Foundation, the harbor, GEBE, various marinas and Sol’s operations and response teams,” he said. “We are proud to continue fostering improved relations with stakeholders and exercising our shared interest to protect the environment within which we live and work.”

Sol conducted the oil spill response training through its affiliation with Oil Spill Response Ltd. The company supports the continued development of world-class health, safety and environmental standards within the local energy industry.

Tristan Barton Sr., a consultant of Oil Spill Response USA led the sessions that covered topics like basic training and awareness of oil spill response techniques and industry standard equipment, the identification of areas for improvement in oil spill plans, equipment, technical competencies and local oil spill reporting protocols.

The Oil Spill Response-team also performed a desktop simulation and response with the Sol-team and its local contractors. This resulted in the development of a list of recommendations for spill response capability improvements for future implementation.

Successful participants received an oil spill awareness training certificate from OSRL that demonstrates their improved capacity to execute world-class health, safety and environmental standards within the local energy industry.

Sol stated that it conducts its business based on its core values of safety, integrity, community and respect. “We value our relationships with the relevant regulatory agencies and stakeholders who help to ensure the safe execution of the essential business services we provide and that are required to power the journeys of the St. Maarten community. We remain committed to the community so we maintain a strict focus on the protection of the health, safety and security of our employees, customers, stakeholders and the communities within which we operate.”

Sol expressed its gratitude towards all trainees, the OSRL-partners and the management of Isle de Sol Marina for facilitating the deployment of their premises. The company also thanked the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard for having a support vessel onsite as part of the training exercise.

The Sol Group is the largest provider of energy solutions in the Caribbean region, with operations spanning 23 countries across the Eastern Caribbean, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Bahamas, Cayman, Belize, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Sol supplies fuels, lubricants, bitumen and LPG through an extensive service station network, with marine, aviation and commercial operations in the Caribbean.

