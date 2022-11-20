– Advertisement –

This week, petroleum company Sol presented cash and other support in the sum of $10,000 to the Saint Lucia Football Association, urging support for the national football team as it prepared to take on San Marino on Sunday from 4:00 pm at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

The previous contest between the two sides finished in a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Sol Commercial Sales Executive Lucinta Eugene presented a cheque to the General Secretary of the Saint Lucia Football Association (SLFA), Victor Reid.

And the General Manager for Sol Saint Lucia and Dominica Deborah Edward encouraged everyone to turn out for Sunday’s encounter.

Edward observed that Saint Lucia would celebrate National Day on December 13.

“Many times, we hear people say in this country we have no national pride, we don’t care about things Saint Lucian. This is our national team and I want to encourage everyone to come out in your numbers,” she stated.

“Wear your blue, wear your yellow. Come out,” Edward said.

Sol launched an incentive for Friday’s match in which any attendee who fuelled up at the company’s petrol stations could deposit their receipt in a box for a half-time draw where ten individuals would get the fuel they bought free.

On Sunday, the company will reward another fifteen winners.

“This is our time to support our team,” the Edward asserted.

For his part, Saint Lucia Football Association General Secretary Victor Reid expressed gratitude for Sol’s support.

Reid acknowledged that many businesses were struggling to rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel that football plays a very crucial role in developing the country, developing young people, the community,” he explained.

“San Marino is from Europe – they play in UEFA so they have some pedigree so we are hoping we can leverage their skills to improve our team,” Reid observed.

“As you know, we continue the Nations League matches next year in March 2023,” he noted.

Saint Lucia has also qualified for the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup.

Reid noted that the encounters with San Marino would further develop the local team as it prepares for that competition.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is the main association football competition of the men’s national football teams governed by organisation, determining North America’s continental champion, including Central America and the Caribbean.

