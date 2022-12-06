The Ministry of Education and Youth says a pilot project for the use of solar energy in 30 schools should be launched in the first quarter of next year.

Portfolio minister Fayval Williams says solar systems will reduce the costs associated with cooling classrooms.

The project, expected to reduce the electricity cost to public schools by 40 to 70 per cent, is estimated to cost the government $120 million.

Mrs Wlliams said the success of the pilot in realising significant savings will determine whether the government will implement the programme across all schools.

At the same time, Williams said progress has been made on the project to equip schools with broadband internet, with 554 institutions contracted for service, of which 377 already have access to adequate broadband connectivity.

She said the ministry will continue to procure connectivity for other institutions. Minister Williams provided an update on the projects during a recent function.