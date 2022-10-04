News

Stock photo source: Pixabay

Two soldiers are expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate to answer charges of robbery for stealing money from a woman who wanted to convert her cash to US currency.

Investigators said the soldiers, a corporal and a private, met with a woman at Long Circular Mall last Thursday afternoon after they agreed to sell her US currency.

She arrived at the mall and gave them $21,000.

The soldiers took the money but did not give her the US currency in exchange.

A report was made and police from the Western Division led by Insp Grant began an investigation which led to the arrests of the soldiers that afternoon.

They were questioned and charged by Cpl Arthur with one count each of robbery with aggravation.

Contacted for comment, one officer reminded the public to be extremely careful when meeting strangers for business transactions and suggested buyers and sellers meet with strangers in a police station for any exchange of goods or cash.