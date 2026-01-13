News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 13, 2026: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security today announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalia nationals, a move that will affect thousands of Somali nationals living in the United States including in Minnesota, where a US citizen was shot dead by a US ICE agent last week.

The TPS revocation comes as ICE agents detained a woman after pulling her from a car on January 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Trump administration has deployed over 2,400 Department of Homeland Security agents to the state of Minnesota in a push to apprehend undocumented immigrants. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the termination will take effect on March 17, 2026, when Somalia’s current TPS designation expires.

“Temporary means temporary,” Noem said in a statement. “Country conditions in Somalia have improved to the point that it no longer meets the law’s requirement for Temporary Protected Status. Further, allowing Somali nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is contrary to our national interests. We are putting Americans first.”

TPS is a humanitarian immigration program that allows nationals of designated countries to live and work legally in the United States when conditions in their home country – such as armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary circumstances – make return unsafe.

What The Termination Means

Somalia has held TPS designation for decades due to prolonged instability, armed conflict, and humanitarian crises. Under U.S. law, the Secretary of Homeland Security must review each TPS designation at least 60 days before expiration to determine whether conditions continue to justify protection.

Following that review, DHS concluded that Somalia no longer meets the statutory requirements for TPS, leading to the termination decision.

As of March 17, 2026, Somali nationals who rely solely on TPS and do not have another lawful immigration status will be expected to depart the United States or risk becoming undocumented.

Self-Deportation Option Announced

DHS said Somali nationals without an alternative legal status are encouraged to use the CBP Home mobile app, operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to report their departure from the United States.

According to DHS, the app allows individuals to self-deport and includes:

A complimentary plane ticket

A $1,000 exit bonus

The possibility of future legal immigration opportunities

The department described the app as a “safe and secure” method for voluntary departure.

Next Steps And Legal Context

Additional details on the termination are expected to be published in the Federal Register, which will outline timelines, eligibility considerations, and compliance requirements.

Immigration advocates are expected to scrutinize the decision closely, particularly given ongoing security challenges, humanitarian needs, and displacement issues in Somalia. TPS terminations in the past have frequently faced legal challenges, congressional pushback, or calls for redesignation.

For now, however, DHS officials emphasized that the decision is final unless reversed through future administrative or legal action.

Somali TPS holders are urged to consult with qualified immigration attorneys or accredited legal service providers to assess their options, including eligibility for asylum, adjustment of status, or other forms of relief.