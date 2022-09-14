Some tax offices again offering same day driver’s licence processing
Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has advised that it has resumed the same day processing and printing of driver’s licences at select locations.
In a release Tuesday, its said taxpayers renewing their driver’s licence are now able to submit their applications and have them processed within the same day at the following tax offices:
King Street Revenue Service CentreSt Andrew Revenue Service CentreMandeville Revenue Service CentreMontego Bay Revenue Service CentreSpanish Town Tax OfficeSt Ann’s Bay Tax OfficeMay Pen Tax Office
The release said people may opt to fast-track the process of renewing their driver’s licence by making the renewal payment online via the TAJ tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using any valid credit card or banking with credit card features and the credentials of the expired/expiring driver’s licence.
The individual must then complete the relevant F7 application form (downloadable form the website) and submit with the receipt, expired/expiring licence, and the completed form. People are reminded that renewal before the expiration date, can only be done 30 days prior.
“Persons are advised that non-printing offices will still only accommodate drop-off applications for a 20 business day processing/turnaround time. Additionally, persons are able to utilise the convenience of the Status Checkfeatureby visiting www.jamaicatax.gov.jm and inputting the requested information, after which the system will provide you with an update on the stage of your renewal,” the TAJ said.
