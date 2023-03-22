Stationery and Office Supplies (SOS) has expanded its reach to Trinidad and Tobago through a partnership with The Office Authority, a large office supplies dealer.

SOS will exclusively distribute some of The Office Authority’s products in turn for the distribution of their furniture lines, IMAGE, TORCH, and EVOLVE on the twin island.

The company is also reported a significant growth in its revenues and gross profit for the year ending December 2022.

Its revenues increased by 56 per cent from $1.12 billion to $1.75 billion, pre-tax profit rose by 169 per cent from $105 million to $283 million, and gross profit grew by 51 per cent from $551 million to $836 million.

SOS attributes its success to proactive inventory management, expanding its product range, incentivizing staff, and expanding its SEEK offerings.

All of SOS’ lines of business increased during 2022, led by SEEK which experienced a 73 per cent increase in revenue. SOS hopes that SEEK will soon become the leading book manufactured in Jamaica.

The SOS Montego Bay branch also experienced a 70 per cent increase in revenue, boosted by the increase in tourism post-COVID.

SOS plans to continue expanding and meeting growing demand by increasing its inventory, expanding its offerings, and incentivizing staff.

The company has big plans for 2023, including expansions to its Kingston head office.

“Without a doubt, we have big plans for 2023, and several of these are already in motion. Very soon, you can expect expansions to our Beechwood Avenue, Kingston head office as we seek to meet the growing demand and provide the high-quality products and services that our customers deserve,” said SOS Managing Director, Allan McDaniel.