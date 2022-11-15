– Advertisement –

Five years ago, the Fond Saint Jacques Development Committee began the process to create an Agro–Tourism Park and Protected Landscape.

On Thursday, October 27th, the initiative was finally launched.

The Chairperson of the committee explains that the park is an integrated management area that brings together the aesthetic value of the area, with the natural, cultural, and social assets to establish sustainable economic activities.

More in this report.

SOURCE: Soufriere Regional Development Foundation

