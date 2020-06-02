News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. June 2, 2020: Carrying signs that read “Vidas Negras Imporam: Black Lives Matter,” “The pain of children murdered has no price” and “Justice is not blind,” hundreds of people rallied against police brutality in Brazil as the George Floyd protests actions spilled over globally.

Activists also used the latest killing of another unarmed black man, to also protest locally against the killing of black people during by Brazilian police operations in favelas amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Many took their protest outside the Guanabara Palace -headquarters of Rio State government- in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 31, 2020. Crowds chanting “I Can’t Breathe” were dispersed by police in riot gear outside the state government palace.

Last year in Rio up to 1,402 people between January and September were killed by police, particularly in operations in the favelas, according to Human Rights Watch. Here are some scenes from the protest:





A man paints a sign during a protest called by activists against the killing of black people during police operations in favelas amid the new coronavirus pandemic, outside the Guanabara Palace -headquarters of Rio State government- in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 31, 2020. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)







A man raises his clenched fist during a protest called by activists against the killing of black people during police operations in favelas amid the new coronavirus pandemic, outside the Guanabara Palace -headquarters of Rio State government- in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 31, 2020. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)



A woman shouts slogans during a protest called by activists against the killing of black people during police operations in favelas amid the new coronavirus pandemic, outside the Guanabara Palace -headquarters of Rio State government- in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 31, 2020. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

