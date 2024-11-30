News Americas, SEOUL, KOREA, Sat. Nov. 30, 2024: Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which has long been subjected to human rights violations and religious oppression, is currently drawing attention for its large-scale protests, expressing anger over the recent infringement on constitutional rights.

On October 29-31, the Gyeonggi Provincial Governor Kim Dong-yeon and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization (CEO Jo Won-yong) abruptly canceled the venue reservation for Shincheonji’s event at the Peace Nuri Square in Imjingak, Paju, on the very day of the event, October 29. This cancellation has sparked suspicions that it was influenced by entrenched Protestant groups, leading Shincheonji to express outrage over what it calls “violations of the Constitution,” “religious oppression,” and “biased administration.”

Shincheonji Church’s leaders, including the 12 tribe leaders, have taken the forefront in condemning this action. In their statement, they declared, “We can no longer tolerate actions that directly violate the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.” As a result, the leaders have organized large-scale protests, with approximately 2,000 members of each tribe joining the protests in front of Gyeonggi Province Hall and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization, continuing their condemnation of the actions.

The first large-scale protest on the 15th of the month saw over 30,000 participants gather in front of the Gyeonggi Provincial Office. Subsequent protests were held on the 18th (Gyeonggi Province: Bartholomew Tribe), the 20th (Gyeonggi Province: Seoul James Tribe, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization: John Tribe), the 22nd (Gyeonggi Province: Peter Tribe, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization: John Tribe), the 25th (Gyeonggi Province: Simon Tribe, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization: John Tribe), and the 27th (Gyeonggi Province: Andrew Tribe, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization: John Tribe).

Between the 18th and 22nd, over 4,500 people participated in the protests, and on the 25th and 27th, approximately 3,500 attendees gathered. Each week, the streets around Gyeonggi Province Hall and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization are filled with Shincheonji members, expressing their anger over what they view as unconstitutional actions. Protestors, holding signs that read “What is this biased religious oppression?!” have been staging sit-in protests for about an hour. Participants, including doctors, teachers, nurses, and university students, represent a wide range of professions and ages.

On the 27th, a group of religious leaders visited Gyeonggi Province Hall to present a formal protest letter to Governor Kim Dong-yeon. The letter called for an apology from Governor Kim and for the responsible parties to be held accountable. The letter also demanded measures to prevent the recurrence of religious discrimination. While only 20 religious leaders attended in person, the petition had 1,735 signatories, including 402 religious organizations, 758 religious representatives, and 977 individuals from various sectors.

One Shincheonji member stated, “Not only us, but Buddhists, Cheondoists, Presbyterians, and people from other religious backgrounds are also condemning Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization.” He added, “Before it is too late, Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization must apologize and offer compensation for their biased actions against religious groups.”

Citizens who observed the protests expressed their support. Seo Young-sook (incognito), who operates a restaurant near the protest site, said, “It’s clear that the governor was wrong,” and added, “Shincheonji members are not going to back down. The governor needs to apologize quickly.”

Despite their anger, the Shincheonji members maintained an orderly and peaceful demeanor throughout the protests, which attracted attention for being exemplary religious gatherings. This has been praised as a model for religious groups in demonstrating their messages in a peaceful and impactful manner.

