News

Gulf City Mall, in San Fernando. – Lincoln Holder

There were no reports of damage or casualties on Wednesday in south Trinidad, although the bad weather wreaked havoc on the eastern parts of Trinidad as well as in Tobago.

There were reports of street and flash flooding across the country.

The San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC), via its Facebook page, urged people living in flood-prone areas to collect sandbags from this and other corporations.

People can collect the bags at SFCC’s disaster management unit office at Circular Road, San Fernando, and other places including the Cocoyea Community Centre and the Albert Street playpark/basketball court in Marabella.

Chairman of the Mayaro/ Rio Claro Regional Corporation Raymond Cozier told Newsday the corporation had not received any reports of house or street and flash flooding.

The corporation’s disaster management unit, he said, was closely monitoring the weather, and staff were on standby to help people if necessary.

River levels were rising but not to their full capacities. The highest was reportedly 60 per cent.

The yellow-level adverse weather alert began on Wednesday at 5 am and remains in effect until Friday at 12 pm. The Meteorological Service (Met Office) 1.51 pm update on Wednesday said the axis of the tropical wave was west of TT.

However, the atmosphere remains significantly moist and unstable. Periods of rain and/or showers of varying intensities were still expected, the Met Office said.

“There is also a 70 per cent (high) chance of occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms that can produce intense rainfall in excess of 25 millimetres,” it warned.