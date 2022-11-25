The FIFA World Cup, since its inaugural tournament in 1930, conjures up special moments that have stayed with us for a lifetime. Whether it’s a stunning goal, an equally brilliant celebration, or a moment of sheer genius, the World Cup never fails to provide plenty of entertainment, and each rendition of the tournament is always eagerly awaited around the world.

Not long after the infamous little cheat in a quarter-final match against England at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Diego Maradona then went on to score one of the greatest goals ever seen on the world stage. The date was June 22, 1986.

He ran nearly 70 metres from his own half and weaved his way past half of the England team before slipping the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to make it 2-0. Simply brilliant. That goal was voted the World Cup Goal of the Century in 2002.

Argentina won the game 2-1 and went on to lift the World Cup.

Four minutes before that special moment, Maradona had put his side in front with his “hand of God” goal. Maradona jumped as if to head the ball but instead punched it past Shilton. Maradona quipped afterward that it was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God,” leading to its iconic name.

Maradona died in 2020 at the age of 60. The World Cup in Qatar, which started on Sunday, is the first since Maradona’s death.