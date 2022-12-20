Special reception to be held for Jordan Crooks at Heroes Square
Police issue warning regarding increased armed robberies
Man receives gun-shot wound after altercation near bar
Resident saddened by destruction of Christmas lights
Ministry invites all to welcome party for Jordan Crooks today, Dec 19
Governor Martyn Roper says new governor is “a very good appointment”
2006 report highlights factors contributing to crime in Cayman
Extension announced for liquor, music, dancing New Year’s Eve
Jamaica steps up traffic enforcement for Xmas season
Water Authority planned interruption on Shamrock Rd this Sunday
L-R: Jordan Crooks, Minister Bernie Bush
The Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage and Minister Bernie Bush are inviting members of the public to a special reception for Jordan Crooks at Heroes Square on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
According to the Ministry, the event will be from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm and will feature a meet and greet opportunity with the swimming sensation, including an autograph signing session.
Crooks is a world champion and the holder of the first-ever gold medal in swimming for the Cayman Islands after winning the Men’s 50-metre freestyle competition at the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia.
His sister, Jillian Crooks, is also a remarkable swimmer who has represented the Cayman Islands at several events, setting Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association and National LC records.
Jordan Crooks and Jillian Crooks (Photo credit: Facebook)
More From
Romellia Welcome, president of the Cayman Kind Action Committee non-profit organisation and a resident of Windsor Park, said that she was saddened to see that the Christmas lights in the park in Winds
Governor Martyn Roper recently appeared on the ‘For The Record Show’ with host Orrett Connor where he praised his successor, Mrs Jane Owen, who is expected to arrive in Cayman in April 2023.
Speaki
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that just after 7:20pm on Sunday, December 18, police were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a report of shots being fired at th
Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked got permission to share baby photos first
Minister Bernie Bush and the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture & Heritage are encouraging members of the public to join them today, December 19, at the Owen Roberts International Arriva
According to World Aquatics, Jordan Crooks on Saturday won the first-ever gold medal in swimming for the Cayman Islands after winning the Men’s 50-metre freestyle competition at the 16th FINA World Sw