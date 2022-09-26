Music producer and woman booked for sudden gun find
Speedy United States-bred RUNAWAY ALGO on Sunday served notice ahead of the December 3 US$125,000 Mouttet Mile, going all the way for a comfortable win in the Bridge 99FM feature race for overnight-allowance runners at seven-and-a-half furlongs.
RUNAWAY ALGO clocked a fast 1:30.4 on a wet track, easily beating ONEOFAKIND, who chased from the half-mile, but was no match reporting off a six-month break.
Partnered by Christopher Mamdeen for trainer Dale Murphy, RUNAWAY ALGO carried top-weight 126lbs.
Meanwhile, leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s SILENT MISSION scored an upset victory in the six-furlong Ronron Trophy.
Ridden by Javaniel Patterson, SILENT MISSION close along the rail for the second time in five days to stun rivals up in class, landing the event for non-winners of four races in 1:13.1.
