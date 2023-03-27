The content originally appeared on: DanceHallMag

Queen of Dancehall Spice is officially back in full effect after returning to the stage in the Cayman Islands last night (March 24, 2023). This was her first time in six months, after suffering several medical mishaps that resulted in four surgical procedures and weight loss.

Patrons who turned out at the Start Di Fun Music Festival couldn’t contain their excitement as they awaited the Send It Up singer on stage. Chants of “we want Spice!” echoed across the venue, and as she finally made her way up, the chants turned into screams as everyone had their phones out to capture the moment.

Clad in thigh-high blue boots, a body suit of the same colour, and a short wig of a lighter shade of blue, the 40-year-old delivered like she had never left. Romantic Mood was the starting number that set the tone for the high-energy set.

“This is my first time on stage for the past six months. I don’t know how you feeling, but I’m gonna show you how I’m feeling,” she declared.

By the time she touched So Me Like It, Spice benched the heels so that she could comfortably gallivant for her fans. Of course, there was the usual interactive segment where she invited eager supporters on stage to show off their best moves to her raunchy hits. Last night’s selection was Tik Tak, and the brave fans did their best to adhere to the beat leaving everyone entertained by their efforts.

Spice took to Instagram earlier today to express gratitude to her audience for a warm welcome back.

“Cayman I love you soooooo much . Thank you for making my first night back on stage after 6 months so very special. God is truly amazing

#TheQueenisBack #JesusisKing #Godablessme #SpiceMarley”

She was accompanied to the island by her Love and Hip Hop cast mate Shekinah Anderson, who offered only moral support.

The Tape Measure singer has also been receiving lots of love all day from her fans for the commendable performance.

“Not gonna lie @spiceofficial I waited to see if you could still bruk out same way like before I was a little concerned but regardless of what ppl say performance never fail 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” one fan said to which Spice replied, “Thank you baby , I promised myself to never come back until I’m fully healed and ready , God is good , health is wealth 🥰🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💙💙💙”

She also pinned a comment from a supporter who lauded the weight loss she has been self-conscious about.

“The weight loss looks so good on you u look amazing ❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌”

Spice replied, “I was so nervous that y’all would say I look weird 😩 Cause I look so weird to myself with this weight but thank you 🙏🏾”

“Spice you’re truly one of the best in the industry! Last night was electrifying!!! 🔥😍🔥😍❤️” another supporter said.

“Won’t He Do It. Cayman was def a Vibe and you absolutely Murdered that show sis. 🔥🔥” said one more fan.

Spice released her very own Gospel Reggae song on Friday titled Spice Marley, dedicated to her late father and a follow-up to God A Bless Me, which was released a week before.

She’s expected to release a third song this month titled, Queen of the Dancehall.

She also has other upcoming performances in New York, Jamaica, and Bermuda.

