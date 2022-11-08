It appears that dancehall queen Spice has returned to social media amid her hiatus since mid-October and concerns since last week relative to the status of her health.

While it is unclear whether the female entertainer herself made the posts, or it was done by person or persons aligned to her circle, the official Spice Instagram page was busy commenting and posting on the platform on Sunday afternoon.

In her first Instagram post since telling her fans she was taking a break from social media on October 17, the entertainer reposted an Instagram post made by one of her fans’ pages, ‘Chart of Spice’.

The fan had urged like-minded supporters of the deejay to stream her a new single, ‘Worlds Apart’, featuring deejays Vybz Kartel and Patoran King.

“Worlds Apart,” wrote the Spiceofficial Instagram page underneath the post, with several fire emojis.

The dancehall queen’s Instagram page then went on to post lyrics of her single, ‘Same Mouth’, from her latest album, Emancipated, which was released in the summer.

“The same mouth you feed at your table, will do to you wah Cain do to Abel. The same mouth will say you fi disable, sometimes me wish them mouth did have a label. Them a wish fi me fall out, keep going all out,” Spice deejays in the snippet posted from the track.

One of the artiste’s biggest fans, kemmm_kemmm, also quoted lyrics from the same track on her Instagram page as rumours swirled last week relative to Spice’s health.

The entertainer’s Instagram page responded to her fan on Sunday, telling her that, “If it’s one thing I’m gonna do is keep reminding you that I love you… Amen to your Caption.”

There is no denying that Spice and former beauty queen and now parliamentarian, Lisa Hanna, are ‘besties’, a term used on occasions by the dancehall entertainer to refer to her close fans.

It was, therefore, no surprise to see Spice’s Instagram page respond to a photograph shared by Hanna hugging her son in a tender mother-and-child moment.

“Awww,” wrote the Spiceofficial Instagram page on Sunday to the photograph that was uploaded by Hanna last week.

The buzz of activities from Spice’s Instagram page is welcome news for some of her fans who had been praying for her health following rumours of serious medical complications in the Dominican Republic on November 2, which her booking agent, Ray Alexander, subsequently denied.

“Yes, Spice is back. Thank heavens,” wrote one Instagram user late Sunday, echoing the sentiments of a large segment of her fan base.

Amid it all, there were some persons who were not convinced that it was Spice – real name Grace Hamilton – who was commenting on Sunday, but possibly someone from her team.

“Mi haffi see Spice go live fi believe a she on her page. I believe her family a try cover up…,” opined one Instagram user.

Another social media user agreed with that position.

“Same thing I say from last night. Until she (Spice) go live, knowing how she love her besties and how she speak about her fans etc., I not believing nothing until she go live,” wrote another woman.

Others claimed that if the rumours were a stunt to promote her music, they had lost respect for her.

“Disrespectful! Save my prayers for my family,” shared one woman.

Added another: “If this is a stunt, well I’ve lost all forms of respect for Spice. Sorry, not sorry.”

However, some fans of the deejay said she had a right not to disclose to anyone what was happening in her personal life.

“She (Spice) said she was taking a break. She is a public figure, but just like everyone, she deserves privacy,” said an Instagram user.

“I do not understand why people feel so entitled to her personal life. They are actually getting upset because she won’t tell them her private business,” she added.

Said another woman: “Y’all ran with a rumour that even her team denied and y’all upset she started posting and don’t say nothing

“The lady will come and address it when she us ready!! She or her family never give the media nothing to run with!!”

Spice is widely known for songs such as ‘Ramping Shop’, with Vybz Kartel; ‘Cool It’, and her recent hit, ‘Tape Measure’.