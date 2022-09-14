England’s Tottenham Hotspur conceded two injury-time goals as they slumped to a 2-0 Champions League defeat against Sporting Lisbon of Portugal yesterday in Portugal.

Tottenham Hotspur had a number of good chances but could not take them and looked on course to earn a point in Portugal.

However, in the 91st minute Paulinho headed in from Pedro Goncalves’ left-wing corner to put Sporting Lisbon ahead.

It got better for Sporting Lisbon as another substitute, Arthur Gomes, hit a fine, low strike to make it 2-0 and hand Spurs their first loss of the season.

Sporting Lisbon are top of Group D on six points after two victories, with Tottenham Hotspur second on three points.

In the other group match, Eintracht Frankfurt won 1-0 against Marseille in France thanks to a goal from Jesper Lindstrom in a game marred by crowd trouble.