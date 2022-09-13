Mona School of Business launches new website
Sporting score 2 late goals, upset Tottenham with 2-0 win
Brandon Blackwood announces clothing launch after Emmys debut
Firearm, 15 rounds of ammo seized in St Ann operation
Spectrum gives female shooters big send-off to Pan Am Handgun Champs
EduCom named Credit union of the Year for 2021
Grace Jones captures essence of Jamaica with new candle line
Shericka Jackson finishes 5th in Bellinzona, Natoya Goule takes 800m
American rapper PnB Rock killed during robbery at LA restaurant
29 minutes ago
Sporting’s Manuel Ugarte, left, challenges for the ball with Tottenham’s Richarlison during a Champions League Group D football match against Tottenham at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca).
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Sporting scored in the 90th minute and again in stoppage time to beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday and make it two wins from two to open the Champions League group stage.
Both goals came from substitutes — Paulinho and Arthur Gomes — as Tottenham slipped to their first loss of the season in all competitions.
Paulinho glanced in a header from a corner to the near post to give the lead to the Portuguese team, which spent most of the game under pressure and looking to hit Tottenham on the counterattack.
Gomes sealed the win in the third minute of added-on time when he cut in from the left wing on a solo run, darted between two Tottenham defenders and shot low past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Tottenham started Group D with a 2-0 win over Marseille last week but only after scoring late goals with the French team down to 10 men. Antonio Conte’s team was poor going forward again against Sporting, with right wing back Emerson Royal — hardly known for his attacking prowess — having the visitors’ two best chances in the second half.
Sporting have opened a Champions League group stage with back-to-back wins for the first time — they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 away in the first matchday — and are impressing with their mobile front line led by Marcus Edwards, a former Tottenham academy product who was sold by the English club in 2019.
The undoubted highlight of an otherwise fairly low-quality match — at least before the late goals — came in first-half stoppage time when the 23-year-old Edwards embarked on a dribble from 50 metres out that took the breath away. He wriggled past two Tottenham players — Eric Dier and then Ivan Perisic — before exchanging a one-two with teammate Francisco Trincao, gliding past Cristian Romero and poking in a shot that was turned around the post by Lloris.
It explained why Mauricio Pochettino, who was manager at Tottenham when Edwards was there, compared the forward’s style to Lionel Messi.
Tottenham’s attack failed to function, with Son Heung-min — tied as the leading scorer in the Premier League last season — coming off in the 72nd minute. He is still without a goal in any competition this season.
Source
More From
Despite lack of classroom space and teacher shortage concerns expressed by some school principals, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Sixth Form Pathways Programme will be moving forward this acad
Red Stripe today announced the increase in the bottle deposit for its products. The brewery will now refund $30, up from $20 for the return of each bottle and $840 for a whole crate.
Red Stripe exp
Two mem were shot and killed in their St James community on Monday morning by an unknown assailant.
The deceased have been identified as 64-year-old cooking gas salesman, Henry Salmon, and 56-year-
The relatives of a 19-year-old dancer, who was stabbed, allegedly by another dancer, have issued a desperate plea for blood donations as she is expected to undergo major surgery soon.
The
Former National Security Minister Robert Montague says it is time to arm all law-abiding Jamaicans.
“Any decent law-abiding citizen, with a clean police record, no mental (health) issues or domesti
A woman is now dead after she was shot at the intersection of Hagley Park Road and Rainford Road in St Andrew on Monday afternoon.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was shot by unknown as