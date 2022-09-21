News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 21, 2022: One of the world’s most renowned and classy sports leagues is the National Football League. The league comprises 32 teams that play 16 games per season, including playoffs and a championship game. The Super Bowl, the NFL’s season-ending match, is often the most-watched TV show in the country.

Even though traditional football or soccer is one of the most popular sports in Latin America and the Caribbean, many Hispanics are gradually embracing the NFL.

This discussion explores why the NFL has become more popular in Latin America. Keep reading.

Demographics

Most people enjoy watching NFL matches, and many fans have a strong emotional attachment to their favorite squad. Besides the millions of fans, the league has a long history of notable players and essential matches. Over the years, it has undergone a significant transformation, and several superstars have represented their home teams.

The Spanish-speaking community in the U.S. and Latin America is one of the largest groups of followers of the National Football League (NFL). Currently, over 25 million Hispanics consider themselves to be NFL fans, a significant increase over the last decade.

The main reason for the growth is the NFL’s concerted effort to expand its reach into Latin America, with games broadcast in Spanish on television and radio. Some of the NFL’s most popular players are Spanish speakers, such as Mexican-American quarterback Tony Romo and Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Internet Growth

Statistics reveal that Mexico is the second-most popular market for the NFL. However, in the early days, there were fewer streaming platforms in Latin American countries. In 2016, some American TV channels such as ESPN and FOX increased their broadcasts because of growing numbers of fans.

The growth of the internet has made it possible for fans in Latin America to connect, follow their favorite teams in action and watch live events anywhere on the go. Indeed, early this year, over 10 million people watched the Super Bowl on TV in Mexico for free, and millions of others followed the events live through streaming on the internet.

Growth of the Mexican’s League (The LFA)

Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional de México (LFA) is a Mexican football league that contributed to the popularity of the NFL. The LFA was established in 2016 and uses the rules of American football. It was mainly founded to bridge the gap when the other leagues such as the CONADEIP, ONEFA, NFL, and NCAA are out of season.

The LFA operates more like the NFL and has 12 franchises divided into North and Center conferences. On the other hand, the NFL season format comprises a three-week preseason which enables teams to test new players, coaches, and schemes. Further, there is a 14-team single-elimination playoff to test each team’s skill and endurance over four rounds of NFL odds playoffs.

The LFA has helped to grow the sport of football in Mexico, and its popularity has helped to increase the number of Mexican fans of the NFL. In addition, the LFA provides a platform for Mexican players to showcase their talents to the world. Several local players have had successful careers in football.

NFL International Expansion Strategy

According to reports, the NFL intends to increase its overseas business to $1 billion yearly to entice the next generation of fans. NFL’s International COO, Mr. Damani Leech, said the NFL plans to expand over the next five years.

Further, he noted the brand would like to expand its flag football footprint in Mexico and other markets beyond the U.S.

During Super Bowl weekend earlier this year in LA, Leech claimed the NFL arranged a flag football game between Mexico and the U.S, and that included both men and women, which is an Olympic necessity.

The NFL announced in a press statement that the rights to 26 International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) schemes had been given to 18 clubs from eight countries.

This effort, dubbed IHMA, provides franchisees access to overseas areas to boost NFL fan development and expand their worldwide brands via marketing, fan interaction, and commercialization.

According to NFL executive vice president, and chief strategy and development officer Mr. Christopher Halpin, this is an all-important project that allows NFL clubs to interact with NFL fans overseas, thereby fostering fan growth internationally.

Football Is Part of Mexican Culture

The Mexican market is attractive because football is one of the most popular sports and part of the culture. Besides, Mexicans are some of the most passionate football fans known for cheering their teams with great enthusiasm. As such, the NFL has assigned several home teams to Mexico.

The NFL teams assigned to Mexico include: Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, and Arizona Cardinals. It’s important to note that The Arizona Cardinals was one of the early teams of the NFL established in 1898. Playing in the Western Division of the NFL, the team hosts its home games at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Additionally, the squad has won two NFL championships and one Super Bowl appearance.

Another team selected, the Pittsburgh Steelers is an NFL team based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has been around since 1933. It’s one of the 32 teams that make up the NFL. The Steelers have won the most Super Bowls out of all the NFL teams with six wins and play their home games at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The NFL is huge in the U.S. and very popular in other countries, such as Canada, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. As you can see from the discussion, Mexico has a long history with football, and the NFL’s expansion plan can only fuel its growth in Latin America.