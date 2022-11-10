Jamaican software developer creates crowdfunding site
A policewoman shares some love with youngsters from a school in Clarendon
Members of the Clarendon Safety and Security Branch visited several schools in the parish recently as part of their initiative to reach out and spread love to youngsters.
“The school visits form part of the overall school intervention strategy geared toward reducing violence in schools.,” the Jamaica Constabulary Force made the disclosure on its social media page on Thursday.
Earlier this year Minister of Education Fayval Williams said that the education ministry has partnered with the justice ministry to bring restorative justice programmes into more schools to help students learn how to de-escalate conflicts and resolve disagreements peacefully.
