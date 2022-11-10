Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Jamaican software developer creates crowdfunding site

Spreading love in schools: Clarendon police leading by example

Tourism Comeback: Hospitality sector rebounds strongly after COVID

RGD customers feted

Jamaica Football Federation gets 27-seater bus

Mona High through to semis with 1-0 win over St George’s

Maryland’s first black governor, Wes Moore, has Jamaican roots

It’s Good News Day!

Pastor says ‘move of Holy Spirit’ occurred at Oberlin High devotion

Phased reoccupation of main building at CRH next year – Tufton

Thursday Nov 10

22?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

20 minutes ago

A policewoman shares some love with youngsters from a school in Clarendon

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Members of the Clarendon Safety and Security Branch visited several schools in the parish recently as part of their initiative to reach out and spread love to youngsters.

“The school visits form part of the overall school intervention strategy geared toward reducing violence in schools.,” the Jamaica Constabulary Force made the disclosure on its social media page on Thursday.

Earlier this year Minister of Education Fayval Williams said that the education ministry has partnered with the justice ministry to bring restorative justice programmes into more schools to help students learn how to de-escalate conflicts and resolve disagreements peacefully.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Jamaican software developer creates crowdfunding site

Jamaica News

Spreading love in schools: Clarendon police leading by example

Jamaica News

Tourism Comeback: Hospitality sector rebounds strongly after COVID

More From

Entertainment

Spice speaks: ‘Thank you Jesus for saving my life’

Shares details in relation to her health

Business

Jamaica wants to supply oil-rich Guyana with skilled workers

Jamaica is considering designing a skills exchange programme to supply Guyana’s labour market with short-term technically skilled personnel.

Minister of Investment, Industry and Commerce Sena

Jamaica News

Cops search for Kingston 11 teen last seen in school uniform at home

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Towhana Neil of Dewdney Road, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Tuesday, November 8.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 157 c

Jamaica News

Man’s body dumped on George Lee Boulevard in Portmore

The body of an unidentified man was thrown from a car on George Lee Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine on Monday.

The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the body dump.

The b

Our Endz

10 Jamaican schools that have been renamed

Name changes can come as a surprise to some people, especially when it comes to schools.

Take for instance the case of St James High.

This institution has been through the wringer over the years

Jamaica News

Pastor says ‘move of Holy Spirit’ occurred at Oberlin High devotion

Also claims there was a counter move of demonic forces, among other factors

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR