An Ananda Alert has been activated, and a search is on for 17-year-old Tiara Rowe of Mission Road, St Andrew, who has been missing since early afternoon on Sunday, January 29.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (five feet seven inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore police are that Tiara was last seen at New Vision Deliverance Healing Temple in Portmore at about 1pm.

She was wearing a blue blouse, a black and white skirt, and a pair of brown slippers.

All efforts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tiara Rowe is asked to contact the Portmore police at 876-989-8422, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.