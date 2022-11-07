Enough sugar being produced to satisfy Christmas demand, says AIJCFA
A St Elizabeth justice of the peace (JP) has been granted bail on charges of abduction and rape involving a female high school student in the parish.
Kirk Cross, a resident of Jointwood in the parish, is also charged with indecent assault stemming from the incident which occurred in September.
He was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last week.
As a condition of his bail, he is to report to the Maggotty Police Station weekly.
The case is next to be mentioned in court on January 12, 2023.
It is alleged that in September of this year, Cross abducted the female student who attends a high school in the parish. He then allegedly raped her.
The matter was subsequently reported to the police, and after a probe, the JP was arrested on Thursday, October 27.
He was subsequently charged by the police.
