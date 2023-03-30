Residents of some areas of St George and St Michael areas will be affected by low pressure or water outage today, Wednesday, March 29.

In a public service announcement, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) disclosed that this was due to a burst main in New Market, St George.

“The Barbados Water Authority advises residents of some St George and St Michael districts that today, Wednesday March 29 it had sustained a burst on a main in New Market, St.George.”

“The authority has been forced to stop pumping from a couple of it s facilities in the two parishes in order for emergency repairs to be conducted.”

“As a result, customers in Dash Valley, Frere Pilgrim, Edey Village, Buttals, Windsor, St.David’s, Ellerton, Buckley Terrace, Constant, Lower Burney, Carmichael, Turnpike and surrounding areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure.”

The BWA further disclosed that tankers have been dispatched to assist and residents and apologized for the inconvenience caused.

“Tankers have been dispatched to assist and residents will be updated on the progress of the work.”