Defending champions Kingston College (KC) suffered their first defeat of the 2022 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football season by going down 4-2 against North Street neighbours St George’s College in a top-of-the-table fixture on matchday 23 at the Stadium East field on Saturday.

Joshua Jackson gave the ‘Light Blues’ a 15th-minute lead with a powerful header before Teyshawn Mattis missed a penalty for KC.

The champions paid the price for the missed penalty as Zabir Taylor put St George’s College 2-0 up in the 44th minute.

KC clawed themselves back into the game with two goals in two minutes.

Mattis reduced KC’s deficit to 2-1 in the 47th minute and Nashordo Gibbs equalized in the 49th minute. However, Brian Burkett restored St George’s advantage when he slotted into an empty net courtesy of a defensive mistake in the 72nd minute to make it 3-2.

Burkett got his second and George’s fourth by latching onto a beautiful through ball and firing wide of goalkeeper Malique Williams.

St George’s confirmed their spot in the second round with the victory. They joined KC atop Group A with 21 points from eight games but remained in second with an inferior goal difference.

Waterford High lost ground when they were surprisingly held 0-0 by lowly Ardenne High, a result that severely hampered their slim chances of making the second round as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Waterford are third in the group with 12 points, one ahead of Calabar High with 11 points following their 5-1 demolition of Meadowbrook High.

Saturday’s results

Group AMeadowbrook 1 Calabar High 5KC 2 St George’s College 4Waterford High 0 Ardenne High 0

Group BSt Catherine High 3 Cedar Grove Academy 0St Mary’s College 4 Holy Trinity High 2

Group CHaile Selassie High 3 Bridgeport High 0

Group EMona High 3 Papine High 2

Group FClan Carthy High 13 Cumberland 0Campion College 1 Kingston Technical 0Excelsior High 2 Jose Marti 2