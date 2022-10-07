Guyanese Marcus Tudor announced himself to Jamaica with a three-timer as St Jago High whipped Holy Trinity High 5-2 in Group B of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition and moved into third spot with nine points, after both teams started the day on six points.

Tudor netted in the 16th, 28th and 49th minutes while Jaden Jones, in the 17th minute, and Jaedee Mitchell, in the 22nd, also got on the scoresheet for St Jago.

Billroy Medwinter and Jamar Rowe replied for Holy Trinity in the 21st and 63rd minutes.

After six games, St Jago moved into third spot on nine points behind second place St Catherine High, who are on 13 points from five games, and group leaders Jamaica College, which blanked Cedar Grove High 4-0 to be on 16 points.

St Catherine High will be in action Friday against St Mary’s College and are expected to secure three points. Holy Trinity remained in fourth spot on six points.

St Jago’s coach Garnett Lawrence was pleased with Tudor’s performance and his team’s display but wants more in order to advance from the group.

“I am somewhat pleased and still need some more from them. This is his second game and four goals from two games are not bad for him,” Lawrence told Loop Sport.

“But, after about 60 minutes, we were dead flat and that’s not a good sign if we want to come out of the zone and go to a different league of the Manning Cup. But we getting wins under our belt no matter how it may come,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Manning Cup favourites Mona High continued their winning form in Zone E, defeating Camperdown High 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller at Excelsior High.

It was their seventh consecutive win and they move to 21 points, five points clear of second place Wolmer’s Boys, who whipped Papine High 5-1. Hydel High are third on 13 points, following their 2-1 win over Kingston High. Camperdown High are fourth on eight points.

Kshaine Gordon opened the scoring for Mona High in the 21st minute with a beautiful curling effort from just outside the box. But, before the celebrations were over, Camperdown High drew level courtesy of Devante McCrea with a powerful header in the 22nd minute.

Mona went ahead once more as Zhaine Pinnock side-footed home in the 31st minute for his ninth goal of the season.

But once again, McCrea popped up pulling Camperdown level once more in the 34th minute for his fourth goal of the season before Sheldon Ricketts gave Camperdown the lead in the 47th minute.

The see-saw game continued, and Pinnock equalised for Mona in the 75th minute for his 10th goal of the season before the competition’s leading goalscorer Donhue Mitchell scored in the 88th minute.

However, the winning goal brought the game into disrepute as the Camperdown team felt the ball had gone out of play before Mitchell’s strike. In the heated debate, Camperdown’s coach Donovan Lofters was red-carded.

Meanwhile, in Zone F, Excelsior High and Campion College played to a 0-0 draw in a game that was called off last week because of heavy rain and resumed at the 70-minute mark. In essence, the teams only played for some 20 minutes Thursday and the deadlock remained the same.

Excelsior inched to 17 points and remained atop of the group, while Campion College are second with 13 points, two ahead of Jose Marti High sitting in third spot with 11 points after beating Clan Carthy High 2-0.

In Zone D, Jonathan Grant High moved to within a point of leader St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) following their 1-0 win over Spanish Town High at the Spanish Town Prison Oval.

STATHS lead the group with 17 points from seven games while Jonathan Grant moved to 16 points from six games. Norman Manley High sit third with 10 points, also from six games.