St James man suspected to have killed partner, then take own life
Manchester farmer charged for knife attack on woman
Stewart’s Automotive Chair releases first book
Lashings Hotel acquires beach club ahead of winter tourist season
Bus carrying students crashes and overturns in Stony Hill
EU reiterates call to abolish death penalty
Major focus on the homeless October 10
British sprinter Chijindu Ujah gets 22-month doping ban
Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The St James police are theorising that a domestic dispute between two partners resulted in their deaths in Paradise Heights in the parish on Friday night.
The deceased have since been identified as 42-year-old Elleo Russell and 28-year-old Georgian Reid, a waitress of Paradise Heights, St James.
According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), based on preliminary investigations, detectives believe that Russell killed his girlfriend and then took his own life at their home on Friday night.
Reports are that about 7:30 pm, residents heard a woman crying for help in the community.
The police were alerted and upon their arrival, Russell was seen lying on the verandah with stab wounds to his upper body.
The woman was found inside the house lying beside a bed.
They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead and Russell died while being treated.
More From
The seventeen-year-old Kingston Technical High School female student who is charged with the recent death of her schoolmate, was remanded in police custody on Friday.
The teen, whose name cannot be
A bus carrying several students and other passengers crashed and overturned in Stony Hill, St Andrew on Monday.
Reports are that the passengers received cuts and bruises and were left traumatized f
Four months after the US urged Americans to reconsider visiting Jamaica due to crime, listing eight of the country’s 14 parishes as having an “increased risk”, the US Department of State has reissued
This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the demolition of approximately numerous houses that were being built on lands reportedly captured and sold by unauthorised pers
Lashings Hotel in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth has acquired a beach club as a permanent addition to its tourism operation.
The boutique resort took over the operations of the villa suites on the be
Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald, the popular Portland businessman who is accused of murdering his two wives, is to stand trial for the murder of the younger of the two women on September 18, 2023.