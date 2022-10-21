Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The police in St James are still working to identify the semi-nude body of a woman found floating in the sea near Reading in the parish on Friday morning.

The body was reportedly only clad in underwear.

“The body has not yet being identified, hence we can’t confirm as yet,” one senior police investigator told Loop News.

The police were called to the scene by residents who spotted the body floating in the water shortly after 9am.

The body was subsequently fished from the water by members of the Marine police.

While the police do not yet have a positive ID on the woman, speculation is rife among social media users that body is that of a popular social media influencer.

More information later.

