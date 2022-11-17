– Advertisement –

The St. Lucia Aquatics Federation hosted the 30thOECS Swimming Championshipsthis past weekend November 11th to 13that the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center.

Five islands competed for the trophy, St. Vincent, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antiqua andBarbuda, Grenada and Saint Lucia along with Sint Maarten which competed as aninvited guest country.

The Championship commenced on Friday, preceded by the Opening Ceremony.

Present was the Hon. Kenson Casimir, Minister of Youth Development and Sport who assured the fraternity with the statement “The Government of St. Lucia through the National Lotteries Authority will commence work on the construction of a National Aquatic Centre.”

He further expressed the hope that upon completion of the National Aquatic Centre, Saint Lucia could host the next OECS Swim Meet or similar at this new facility.

Alfred Emmanuel, President of the St. Lucia Olympic Committee was also present,noting that Championships like these exposes our up-and-coming swimmers to much needed competition and at the same time provide an opportunity for technical staff to assess their athletes’ ability competing at this level.

Caroline Eugene, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth Development of Sports, specially invited guests, the Media and well-wishers were all present.

At the ceremony, special recognition was given to Coach David Peterkin, and crowned The Godfather of the OECS Swimming Championships.

Tristan Dorville was also given accolades for his contribution to this year’s championship with his OECS Logo design.

After three exciting days of competition, day three ended with the following points standing:

1. Antigua Barbuda National Team Antigua Barbuda National Team 1,3812. St. Lucia National Team St. Lucia National Team 1,3043. Grenada National Swim Team Grenada National Swim Team 1,188. 504. St Vincent Swim Team St Vincent Swim Team 1,0425. Skn National Team Skn National Team 746. ST Maarten Swim Team ST Maarten Swim Team 7. 50

The St. Lucia Aquatic Federation congratulates Team Antigua on a well-deservedvictory.

Twenty six Age Group Record were established. SLAF congratulates:Name Age TimeSapphire Parks 8 and Under 50m Free 34.53Sapphire Parks 8 and Under 100m Free 1:17.43Sapphire Parks 8 and Under 25m Back 19.07Sapphire Parks 8 and Under 100IM 1:26.33Fayth Jeffrey 11-12 200m Free 2:16.70Fayth Jeffrey 11-12 200m IM 2:33.75Tristan Dorville 13-14 50m Breast 30.97Tristan Dorville 13-14 100m Breast 1:08.04Tristan Dorville 13-14 100m Free 52.15Tristan Dorville 13-14 50m Free 23.66Antoine Destang 13-14 200m Free 1:53.13Antoine Destang 13-14 400m Free 4:07.90Antoine Destang 13-14 100m Back 58.52Antoine Destang 13-14 100m Fly 55.61Antoine Destang 13-14 50m Back 26.91Antoine Destang 13-14 50m Fly 25.16Antoine Destang 13-14 200m IM 2:09.61Naima Hazell 15-17 50m Breast 32.65Naima Hazell 15-17 100m Breast 1:15.87D’Andre Blanchard 15-17 100m Free 51.52D’Andre Blanchard 15-17 100m Back 1:00.18D’Andre Blanchard 15-17 100m Breast 1:08.37D’Andre Blanchard 15-17 200m IM 2:13.43Jayhan Odlum Smith 18 and Over 200m Free 1:52.76Jayhan Odlum Smith 18 and Over 100m Back 57.96Jayhan Odlum Smith 18 and Over 50m Back 26.77Four National Records were also set.

Name TimeJayhan Odlum Smith 50m Back 26.77Jayhan Odlum Smith 200m Free 1:52.76Jayhan Odlum Smith 100m Back 57.96Antoine Destang 200m IM 2:09.61

High Points for the Saint Lucia Swim Team was awarded to 8 and Under SapphireParks 2ndPlace, Boys 8 and Under Miles Andrew 3rd Place, Boys 9-10 SylvesterJames 2nd Place, Girls 11-12 Fayth Jeffrey 1st Place, Boys 13-14 Antoine Destang1st Place, Boys 13-14 Tristan Dorville 2nd Place, Boys 15-17 D’Andre Blanchard2nd Place, 18 and Over Jayhan Odlum Smith 1stPlace, Boys 18 and Over Jean-LucZephir 2nd Place.

SLAF recognizes the contributions of its many sponsors St. Lucia National Lotteries Authority St. Lucia Olympic Committee, FICS, Sagicor, St. Lucia Tourism Authority, First Citizen, Buckeye, Digicel, Tiles Plus, Rubis, The Earle Company (US), Lux Inc, Laborie Co-operative Credit Union, Jannou Credit Union, Nagico, St. Lucia Insurances, Bay Gardens Beach Resorts, PKF, First Caribbean International Bank, Domino’s, Bank of St. Lucia, Computer World, Harry Edward’s Jewelry, Cox and Company, Calabash Cove, Ultra Mart, West Indies Shipping, 1 Audio Inc, I Fete, Vybe Radio, The Wave, All Biz, Blazin FM, Ferrands Ice Cream, St Lucia Solid Waste Management Authority , Enviro-Green, Pantry Pride Bakery, Baron’s Foods, Leverage Management , Food Centre, Windward and Leeward Brewery, Blue Waters ,Yamaha, RJB Hotel Supplies, Tomty Northern Tool Rentals Ltd,Merchandising Plus.

The Federation also extends special thanks the Officials, especially Mrs. Sonia O’Neal from Barbados, timers, volunteers, and parents who assisted in execution of this year’s championships.

SOURCE: St. Lucia Aquatics Federation

