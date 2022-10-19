The Royal St Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), during a press conference Wednesday, disclosed that an investigation is underway into an off-duty officer seen on stage with an open-carry firearm at the recent Onyx show, which was headlined by dancehall artiste Skillibeng.

A brief clip circulated over social media featured Skillibeng being trailed by a moonlighting police officer, working as a security guard.

Reports are that the open-carry firearm in the possession of the officer did not come from the armoury of the RSLPF and was, in fact, a prohibited item.

“That particular officer was not part of the approved list signed by the Commissioner of Police,” Assistant Commissioner of Police George Nicholas told the media.

“The commissioner has advised that an investigation be launched into this matter and all the circumstances surrounding the officer being on stage with the firearm will be looked at,” he said.

The officer in question was eventually removed from the stage by ACP Nicholas, who was the senior officer overseeing the event, where the RSLPF is concerned.

Loop News understands that Nicholas was contracted by a registered private security company for the event.

Organisers of the Onyx show, Verve, have since distanced themselves from the incident.

For its part, the entertainment company has acknowledged the impact of the on-stage stunt, which came as a surprise, and has stressed that the safety of patrons was of top priority.

In a statement released following the concert, the promoters noted: “We do recognise that the on-stage optics may have given the wider public a false impression of the event and what we stand for. As such, we wish to apologise for causing any offence to the public. This was by no means intentional.”