Sports

Nicholai Manswell of St Mary’s (right) tries to control the ball despite the challenge of Miracle Ministries’ Jordan Thorne, during the teams’ match in the Secondary Schools Football League Big 5 Championship competition, on Saturday, at the St Mary’s Ground, St Clair. – ROGER JACOB

JAMAL THOMAS and Daylon Riley scored two goals apiece as St Mary’s hammered Miracle Ministries 5-0 on Saturday, in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Big 5 Championship competition.

In front of their home fans at the St Mary’s Ground, St Clair, Thomas got his name on the scoresheet in the 35th and 90th minutes, with Riley chipping in with goals in the 65th and 83rd minutes. Josiah Connell was the other goal-getter for St Mary’s, in the 37th.

Miracle Ministries’ lone strike came from a 40th minute penalty from Daniel Hope.

The other scheduled game on Saturday, between Siparia West and Arima North, was postponed due to an unsuitable surface at the Siparia West Ground.