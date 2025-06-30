News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. June 30, 2025: Dancehall’s rising star, Stalk Ashley, has reunited with sought-after producer MXSSIVH for their latest collaboration, “Therapy,” released on Friday, June 27th via VP Records.

The seductive new single is the second track off MXSSIVH’s highly anticipated debut album Live Fast, blending elements of New York’s emerging “sexy drill” sound with Ashley’s signature sultry vocals. Driven by fluttering hi-hats and moody melodies, “Therapy” finds Stalk Ashley delivering an intimate, obsession-fueled performance as she sings about prioritizing a lover who’s impossible to forget.

The accompanying music video, directed by Ruption, also premiered on Friday, bringing the track’s sensual energy to life on screen.

“Therapy” continues a growing streak of collaborations between the duo. Their past projects include fan favorites like “Really Like U” featuring Skillibeng and “Stay With Me” with Sean Paul, both of which appeared on Stalk Ashley’s 2024 debut album Stalky the Bratt.

MXSSIVH is building momentum ahead of Live Fast, which also features the single “Ravin’” with Najeeriii. His production credits already span work with Dancehall heavyweights such as Vybz Kartel, Squash, and Valiant, along with an unreleased track rumored to feature Playboi Carti and Trippie Redd.

“Therapy” is now streaming on all major platforms.

Watch the official video now.