Haiti’s PM Ariel Henry tendered his resignation following an emergency meeting of regional nations and appealed for calm as the country descends into chaos.
Regional leaders of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) have held an emergency summit to discuss a framework for political transition, which the US had urged be “expedited” as armed gangs wreak chaos amid repeatedly postponed elections.
