On Friday, October 7, 2022, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre learned that the President of the Senate Mr. Stanley Felix was formally charged by police under Section 376 of the Criminal Code of Saint Lucia.

As Head of the Government, Hon. Pierre demands the highest levels of professionalism and integrity from all public officials at all times.

As such, the Governor General acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister and pursuant to section 27 (2) (e) of the Constitution of Saint Lucia, has been advised to revoke Mr. Felix’s appointment and relieve him of his Senatorial duties in the Upper House of Parliament.

His successor will be announced at a subsequent time.

The Prime Minister assures the Saint Lucian public that the continuation of the business of government and all related state affairs remains a priority to him and the Cabinet which he leads.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

