Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited (CCTL), Starbucks operating licensee in Barbados, has expanded its offerings to the west coast of the island – Holetown.

Customers can now enjoy the Starbucks experience in a new kiosk, located in Massy Stores Supermarket Sunset Crest, the third Starbucks store in Barbados. It will offer customers a convenient way to get their favorite beverages and food while visiting Barbados’ renowned platinum coast.

“Our new store in Holetown not only speaks to our efforts to bring Barbadian customers the highest quality arabica coffee but also our commitment to community inclusion and job creation, as we have hired eight additional partners (employees) to join our team,” said Roxanne Dixon- Rose, Regional Director of Caribbean Coffee Traders Limited

“Our store location is in a high traffic area, and we want to ensure that both locals and tourists are provided with a taste of the Starbucks Experience infused with Barbadian culture. We are thrilled to celebrate this new city entry in Barbados and look forward to serving the community of Holetown.”

The 300 square ft kiosk now open in Holetown will offer perks such as an outside seating area for customers to dine. Customers visiting the Holetown kiosk can enjoy a wide variety of Starbucks beverages with the option to personalize to their preference. Starbucks Holetown offerings will include all classic Starbucks beverages, as well as a variety of seasonal innovations.

Through this format, the company continues to enhance the unique customer experience across new and convenient locations. Starbucks Barbados welcomes its customers to the Holetown store from Monday to Saturday (8 am to 8 pm) and on Sunday (9 am – 4 pm).

The Starbucks Holetown store opening builds on CCTL’s long-term commitment to the Barbados market and bringing the Starbucks Experience to even more customers across Latin American and the Caribbean. Together, CCTL and Starbucks plan to open three more stores by 2025, with a shared commitment to create job opportunities and deliver a unique customer experience to the region.