Kevin Williams, left, of St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) and Habbie Mohammed of Dunoon Technical fight for possession during their Group D match of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition at STATHS on Saturday, September 17, 2022. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).
St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) scored a 5-0 victory against visitors Dunoon Technical on matchday six of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on a rainy Saturday.
The win pushed STATHS to sole leadership of Group D with maximum six points.
Leon Brown opened the score for STATHS in the 18th minute followed by strikes from Alexavier Gooden (29th minute), Omar Reid (40th minute), Richard Livingston (60th minute), and Shakeone Satchwell (65th minute).
Over at Maxfield Park in another Group D fixture, Norman Manley edged Tarrant High 1-0 for their first win of the campaign. Both teams are on three points.
Only three matches were scheduled for the day. However, the other match between Spanish Town High and Jonathan Grant at Prison Oval in Spanish Town was rained out.
The competition continues on Tuesday with 11 games.
