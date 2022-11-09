Barbados’ newest author, Stokely Murray, has officially launched his adventurous summer tale entitled ‘Charlie Hard ears: Superdome’.

The popular local radio personality launched his first book at a gala event last week hosted by Sandals Royal Barbados where he donated a dozen first-edition copies to the resort’s team members for their reading pleasure and sharing with their families.

Murray noted that his first book, while fictional, draws from his childhood experiences. He added that it is a fun and inspirational tale of a young boy and his best friend who refuse to be guided by his mother’s instructions and are left to feel the true meaning of the local expression “hard ears you won’t hear, own way you gine feel”.

“It is an honour to make copies of my first book available to team members of Sandals and say thank you for hosting such a fantastic book launch. Being closely connected with the local Entertainment industry, I know of several artistes who perform regularly at Sandals Royal and Sandals Royal Barbados Resorts, therefore I was thrilled that the team did not hesitate to assist with my launch into the literary landscape. This is a testament to the company’s continued support of the local cultural Industry. It has been a pleasure working with Sandals and the team of Nantambu Publishing and I look forward to building upon this relationship,” said Murray.

The book launch brought together several local creatives and a feature address by parliamentary representative for the area, Ralph Thorne who spoke highly of the young writer and the importance of having local stories form part of the Barbados education system.

During the launch, Murray also expressed gratitude to the National Cultural Foundation whom he said played an integral role in getting the book published via the Cultural Industries Development Fund.

Meanwhile, Sandals Barbados Public Relations Manager, David Hinds accepted the donation on behalf of the resort’s team members and outlined that the books would be handed over to the Human Resources department for staff access.

“Stokely’s dream of becoming an author was finally achieved and we are happy to be a part of it. These books donated will form part of our in house library, where team members can come and read the exploits of Charlie Hardears” said Hinds.