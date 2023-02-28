A car that was reported stolen on Sunday was on Monday discovered torched in an area in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The car PYY 1184 was discovered at Overwinning, Greater New Amsterdam.

It was reportedly stolen from the corner of Main and Asylum Streets on Sunday morning.

Owner of D.A. Auto of Number 2, East Canje, Berbice Bevon Alphonso said she was using the car and stopped at the supermarket to pick up an item but when she returned, the car was gone.

According to the businesswoman, she was able to obtain CCTV footage from the supermarket and from the video, recognised that the person who removed the car is known to her.

The woman said she had sold the vehicle to the man but was forced to repossess it after he failed to upkeep his installments.

“The balance was $2.4M for the vehicle and he never made payments. So I uplift the vehicle. The vehicle was at the station for over three months so I got back the vehicle from DPP and the vehicle was parked all the time in my place and only yesterday [Sunday] it went out,” she explained.

Alphonso said whilst she was searching for the missing vehicle, someone contacted her, saying that the car was discovered at Overwinning Sideline Dam.

Upon arriving at the location she discovered that it was her car and it was burnt.

The matter has been reported to the police.

The businesswoman estimates her losses to be $3.5M.