On Saturday the 22nd day of October 2022, about 8:45p.m. three masked individuals, one wielding a firearm proceeded to enter the Laborie Service Station on Kennedy Highway Laborie and accosted the two individuals (females) therein.

The thieves took money and other items from inside and were making their exit as a special police constable in the area confronted them.

One of the thieves discharged several rounds in the direction of the officer who returned fire, hitting one suspect.

Officers recovered the stolen items from the injured suspect and made arrangements for medical care. The other two suspects made away.

The officer and persons in the gas station were not physically injured.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

