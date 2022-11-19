Health Minister Dr Fank Anthony addressing the opening of the Dental Convention

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony today emphasised the need for the implementation of health promotion strategies and approaches to prevent oral diseases. He was at the time speaking at the opening of the two-day Dental Convention being held at the Pegasus Corporation Suites, Kingston, Georgetown.

While acknowledging the evolution of Dentistry in both the public and private sectors in Guyana, Dr Anthony stressed the need for preventative medicine consisting of measures to prevent oral diseases.

“In any modern system, we must have a strong component that deals with preventive medicine… to teach prevention of dental cavities and other dental diseases”, Dr Anthony said.

While oral health is traditionally a neglected area of global health, the Ministry of Health is working on putting this high on the radar over the next few years.

According to Dr Anthony, the Ministry is continuously working on expanding health care services, hence the new regional hospitals being constructed are expected to be equipped to provide dental care services to the general public in the respective regions.

He added that the Health Ministry will soon commence the drafting of a Dental Health Strategic Plan which will inform and set the vision for universal coverage for oral health, reaching all individuals and communities.