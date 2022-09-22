– Advertisement –

The President of the National Principals’ Association (NPA) has called out parents after videos of a brawl involving students in uniform went viral on social media.

HTS Television reported Wednesday night that the incident occurred this week on the second floor of the Blue Coral Mall in Castries.

NPA President Valerie St. Helene-Henry said she saw the video, was unaware of the details and had not yet reached out to the Principals of the schools involved.

However, she said she expects there will be an investigation.

The NPA President observed that after-school incidents involving students spotlight schools, principals and teachers.

“Yes, the children are in uniform, but when will the parents take up the responsibility for what happens after school?” St. Helene-Henry asked.

“Why schools, why principals? Why teachers are being targeted every time these things happen outside of school?”

According to the NPA President, when schools dismiss students, they tell the children to go home and not to loiter.

“Who are the other stakeholders? Who are the other persons who are supposed to join in that fight in eradicating liming in the streets, loitering in the streets and finding themselves in trouble? Why does the focus have to be on the school principals and the teachers? When are the parents going to take up their role?”

St. Helene-Henry told St Lucia Times that parents are leaving too much of the responsibility of raising and guiding children to schools.

And she observed that when schools implement rules and guidelines, they expect parents and the public to give support.

“When we place rules on our books it’s based on data,” the NPA official declared.

She noted that schools are playing their part, but people still expect the learning institutions to be responsible for the way students behave after hours.

“This has to stop,” St. Helene-Henry asserted.

